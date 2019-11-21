GM Seat Belt Pretensioner Fires Cause Truck Recall

More than 556,000 Chevrolet and GMC trucks recalled if equipped with carpet floors.

November 21, 2019 — General Motors is recalling more than 556,000 trucks after seat belt pretensioner fires were reported to the automaker in trucks equipped with carpet floors.

2019-2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019-2020 GMC Sierra 1500

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

2020 GMC Sierra 2500

2020 GMC Sierra 3500

When the front seat belt pretensioners deploy during crash impacts, hot gas can escape through openings in the pretensioner brackets and set the carpet on fire.

GM learned about a fire in July 2019 that originated in the area of the seat belt pretensioner following deployment and determined the problem may have been related to a previous fire.

The automaker opened an internal investigation and found carpet fibers may have been ignited by the exhaust of the driver-side pretensioner.

GM doesn't know when the recall will begin, but dealerships will close off the opening in the pretensioner brackets.

Truck owners may call Chevy at 800-222-1020 or GMC at 888-988-7267 and ask about recall number 192270600.