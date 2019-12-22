Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van Recall Issued For Diesel Fuel Leaks

Daimler recalls more than 5,000 Sprinter diesel vans to fix fuel tank bayonet locks.

December 22, 2019 — Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner Sprinter van owners will be receiving more recall notices before 2019 ends, this time because diesel fuel may leak.

The 2019 Sprinter diesel vans may have bayonet locks between the fuel pumps and the fuel tanks that weren't closed and locked during manufacturing.

In addition to fuel leaks, it's possible a gas station fuel nozzle won't automatically shut off when the tank is full.

Mercedes learned of a problem from field complaints filed in the U.S., causing engineers to open an investigation and recheck the vans at the Mercedes facility. The automaker also looked at how and where the diesel fuel leaks, finding diesel fuel is less reactive than other fuels concerning fires.

Mercedes also found the location of the fuel tanks prevented leaked diesel fuel from hitting ignition sources.

Nearly 5,000 Sprinter vans are recalled in the U.S., and more than 80 are recalled in Canada.

Sprinter van dealers will check the bayonet locks on the fuel pumps to determine if they are correctly locked and will lock them if necessary.

Sprinter customers will likely receive recall notices by the end of December 2019. But van customers who want to learn more may call Daimler Vans at 877-762-8267 and refer to recall number VS3KRAFMOD.