Mercedes-Benz S-Class Vehicles Need New Engines

Mercedes recalls 8 model year 2018-2019 S560, S560 Cabriolet and S560 4Matic vehicles.

December 6, 2019 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling eight model year 2018-2019 S560, S560 Cabriolet and S560 4Matics equipped with 8-cylinder gasoline engines that will be replaced.

Mercedes says the threaded connection between the camshaft idler gear and the crankcase may not be tight enough and cause the idler gear to detach from the crankcase.

If that occurs, the engine will stall because of severe engine damage.

Six of the recalled vehicles are in the U.S. and two are in Canada.

Dealerships will replace the engines once the recall begins January 14, 2020.

Concerned customers may call the automaker at 800-367-6372.