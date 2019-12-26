Subaru Windshield Lawsuit Says Replacement Glass Is Defective

Subaru windshield lawsuit includes Outback, Forester, Crosstrek, Impreza, Legacy and Ascent.

December 25, 2019 — A Subaru windshield lawsuit alleges the glass chips, cracks and breaks within weeks or a few months of purchasing these vehicles.

2017-2020 Subaru Outback

2017-2020 Subaru Forester

2017-2020 Subaru Crosstrek

2017-2020 Subaru Impreza

2017-2020 Subaru Legacy

2019-2020 Subaru Ascent

According to the plaintiffs, customers say the windshields crack and break from simple and light impacts to the glass, a problem no Subaru owner expects to experience on an expensive vehicle.

As for why the windshields break so easily, the class action lawsuit alleges the problem coincides with a new type of "acoustic glass" used in the windshields.

The plaintiffs demand Subaru reimburse customers for any money lost due to the windshields or buy back the vehicles.

The plaintiffs claim the windshields suddenly and without warning break to the point of distracting drivers, blocking proper view through the glass and preventing the use of Subaru's EyeSight system.

According to Subaru, "EyeSight monitors traffic movement, optimizes cruise control, and warns you if you sway outside your lane. EyeSight has been found to reduce the rate of rear-end crashes with injuries by up to 85%."

Owners must allegedly pay a lot of money when replacing the chipped or cracked windshields because the EyeSight systems must be recalibrated.

A busted windshield must be replaced, according to the plaintiffs, because it allegedly causes problems with the proper deployment of the airbags and with the structural integrity of the vehicles.

The class action also alleges customers are stuck with huge repair bills because the automaker refuses to pay for windshield repairs even when the vehicles are under warranties.

In addition, customers claim asking Subaru for reimbursements is a waste of time, and customers have to pay for multiple replacements because the replacement windshields are just as defective as the original windshields.

Subaru allegedly knows about windshield problems but allegedly conceals its knowledge of the defects, forcing customers to pay for everything even though the glass won't last.

The two plaintiffs allegedly filed the class action because they informed Subaru about the windshields but the automaker refused to accept liability.

The Subaru windshield lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California - Leon, et al., v. Subaru of America, Inc.

The plaintiffs are represented by Moon Law APC.

