2016 Mazda CX-5 Daytime Running Lights Recall Issued

Mazda recalls 44,000 CX-5 SUVs after owners kept complaining about LED running light failures.

February 11, 2020 — A 2016 Mazda CX-5 daytime running lights recall for nearly 44,000 SUVs is issued because the running lights may flicker or fail.

The LED daytime running lights may have problems with the sealing gaskets attached to the wiring connectors for the lights.

Mazda says the CX-5 gaskets can release sulfur that corrodes the LED circuits, causing the daytime running lights to flicker or fail while driving. The automaker also says one side or both could be affected.

More than 36,700 model year 2016 Mazda CX-5 SUVs are recalled in the U.S. and nearly 7,000 are recalled in Canada.

CX-5 drivers won't have any warning when the LED lights fail or flicker, but driving without the running lights will make it more difficult for other drivers to see the SUVs. According to Mazda, no crashes or injuries have been reported.

Mazda dealers will replace the sealing gaskets and add anti-corrosion materials inside the headlights and possibly replace the headlight units.

Mazda didn't announce when the recall will begin, but concerned U.S. 2016 CX-5 owners may call 800-222-5500, and Canadian customers may call 800-263-4680.

In addition to the recall, Mazda was on the receiving end of a class action lawsuit that alleged 2016 CX-5 owners can easily spend $1,500 just to repair one side of the SUVs.

CarComplaints.com has complaints about 2016 Mazda CX-5 daytime running lights.