2020 Nissan Versa Recalled To Replace Fuel Tanks

Nissan Versa gas tanks may have walls too thin to prevent small holes.

March 13, 2020 — A model year 2020 Nissan Versa fuel tank recall will begin soon for 46 cars equipped with tanks that may suffer from holes in the seam areas.

Nissan says the thickness of the fuel tank walls could allow the small holes, causing fuel to leak if the tank is filled more than half full.

The Versa recall is expected to begin March 23, 2020, when dealerships will replace the fuel tanks.

Customers with questions should call 800-867-7669.

