December 1, 2020 — Chrysler is recalling eight model year 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia cars because the rear brake discs may fracture while driving.

The recall is expected to begin January 7, 2021, when dealers will replace the rear brake discs.

Alfa Romeo Giulia customers may call 800-853-1403.