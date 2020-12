Audi front door crash sensors may cause airbag failures.

December 14, 2020 — Audi front door crash sensors have caused a recall of 166 model year 2021 Audi A6 Allroad, Q7, RS6 and RS7 vehicles.

Audi says the electrical connectors can detach from the crash sensors in the front doors, causing failures of the seat belt pretensioners, side curtain and side airbags.

Audi dealers will replace both front door crash sensors when the recall begins January 31, 2021.

Customers may call 800-253-2834 and use recall number 69BM.