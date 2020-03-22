Audi Recalls Q7 and Q8 SUVs For Steering Problems

Bolts that connect the steering shafts to the steering gears may loosen.

March 22, 2020 — Audi is recalling about 240 model year 2019 Audi Q8 and 2017-2019 Audi Q7 SUVs because drivers could suddenly lose steering control due to loose bolts.

The bolts connect the steering shafts to the steering gears, but once the bolts are loose steering control is affected.

Nearly 230 of the SUVs are recalled in the U.S. and 12 Q7s are recalled in Canada.

Volkswagen dealers will tighten the steering shaft bolts when the recall begins May 15, 2020.

Audi Q7 and Q8 owners may call 800-253-2834 and use recall number 36A1.

