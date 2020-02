Audi recalls 380 vehicles with side curtain airbags that may not deploy properly.

February 29, 2020 — Audi is recalling more than 380 model year 2019 Q7 vehicles with side curtain airbags that may not inflate properly.

Audi dealers will replace the airbags when the recall begins April 19, 2020.

Concerned owners may call 800-893-5298 and use recall number 69AJ.

CarComplaints.com has complaints about Audi Q7 vehicles.