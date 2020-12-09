Audi Recalls RS5 Sportback, S5 Sportback and A5 Sportback

More than 5,400 vehicles have wiring problems that can prevent the doors from opening in crashes.

December 8, 2020 — An Audi Sportback recall has been ordered for more than 5,420 model year 2021 Audi RS5 Sportback, 2021 Audi S5 Sportback and 2020-2021 Audi A5 Sportback vehicles.

The wiring harnesses for the rear lights may be missing anti-abrasion protection in the areas of the spare wheel wells.

Audi says the wires can be damaged in a rear-end crash and prevent the doors from opening from the outside, and the damaged wires will also cause the hazard lights to fail.

Audi points out the problems that can occur if the doors cannot be opened from the outside following a crash if injured occupants cannot be removed from the vehicle.

The protection for the wires, called scuff protection, is missing due to a supplier error. Audi learned about the problem in October and opened an internal investigation to learn the consequences of the missing protection.

The automaker also checked federal safety standards but didn't find any noncompliance issues with the government. But the consequences of the missing scuff protection is what caused Audi to recall the vehicles.

Engineers determined a rear crash can damage the wiring which damages the power supply of the vehicle. Although the possible consequences are negative, Audi doesn't know of any crashes, injuries or complaints about the missing wire protection.

The Audi Sportback recall is expected to begin January 22, 2021, when dealerships will apply adhesive tape to the wires.

Audi owners may contact the automaker at 800-253-2834 and use reference number 97EU.