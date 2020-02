Audi TT, A8, A6 and A4 vehicles need new inflators because airbags may underinflate.

February 9, 2020 — Audi is recalling more than 116,000 vehicles equipped with non-azide driver inflators as part of Takata airbags at risk of not deploying properly.

2000-2001 Audi TT Roadster

2000 Audi TT Coupe

1999 Audi A8

1998-2000 Audi A6

1999-2000 Audi A4

Nearly 107,000 Audi vehicles are recalled in the U.S. and more than 9,100 are recalled in Canada.

Owner recall notifications are expected to begin March 27, 2020, but concerned customers may call 800-253-2834 and ask about recall number 69AE.