BMW Blue Headlights Cause Recall

BMW X5 and X6 blue headlights aren't supposed to be blue.

September 21, 2020 — BMW blue headlights have caused a recall of 307 vehicles because the headlights aren't supposed to be blue.

BMW says these models are affected by the recall.

2020-2021 BMW X5 sDrive40i

2020-2021 BMW X5 xDrive40i

2020-2021 BMW X5 xDrive50i

2020-2021 BMW X5 M50i

2020-2021 BMW X5M

2020-2021 BMW X6 sDrive40i

2020-2021 BMW X6 xDrive40i

2020-2021 BMW X6 M50i

2020-2021 BMW X6M

2020-2021 BMW X7 M50i

2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e

The automaker says oncoming drivers may be confused by the headlights which allow a blue light to illuminate.

The problem also means the vehicles fail to comply with federal safety standards concerning lights and associated equipment.

The BMW blue headlight recall is expected to begin October 26, 2020. BMW dealerships will replace the headlights if needed.

BMW owners who have questions should call 800-525-7417.