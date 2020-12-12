BMW Timing Chain Lawsuit Settlement Reached

BMW N20 and N26 engines allegedly suffer failures of the primary and secondary timing chains.

December 12, 2020 — A BMW timing chain lawsuit settlement has been reached over vehicles equipped with N20 and N26 direct injection turbocharged engines that can fail.

According to the timing chain class action lawsuit, the engines are prone to premature failures of the primary and secondary timing chain assemblies.

The lawsuit says the primary timing chain assembly connects and synchronizes the camshafts and crankshaft, controlling the opening and closing of the valves in the engine's combustion chambers.

However, failure of a primary timing chain assembly allows the chain to skip teeth on the chain sprockets and causes the camshafts and crankshaft to fall out of synchronization.

Power will be lost or the engine's pistons and valves will violently collide into one another. This can cause the engine to run poorly, stall or lead to sudden catastrophic engine failure.

The BMW timing chain lawsuit describes the primary chain assembly as comprised of the camshaft and crankshaft sprockets, the hydraulic chain tensioner, tensioning rails and the chain rails.

The secondary chain assembly consists of the crankshaft and counterbalance shaft sprockets, oil pump drive chain, pump drive sprocket, chain tensioner and integrated guide and tensioner rails.

Included in the BMW timing chain lawsuit are these vehicles.

2012-2015 BMW X1

2013-2015 BMW X3

2015 BMW Z4

2012-2015 BMW X4

2014-2015 BMW 228i Coupe, Convertible

2012-2015 BMW 320i

2012-2015 BMW 328i Sedan, Sports Wagon, Gran Turismo

2014-2015 BMW 428i Coupe, Convertible, Gran Coupe

2014-2015 BMW 428i xDrive

2014-2015 BMW 528i Sedan

2012-2015 BMW 528i

BMW denies all the allegations in the lawsuit and says it will settle the class action to avoid the cost and risk of a trial.

BMW Timing Chain Lawsuit Settlement Terms

According to the settlement agreement, BMW will continue to honor the previously extended 7-year/70,000-mile engine chain assemblies warranty extension created in 2017.

There is also a reimbursement program for unreimbursed chain assembly repair costs incurred prior to the earlier of 8 years/100,000 miles before the effective date of the BMW timing chain lawsuit settlement.

For vehicles with less than 7 years/70,000 miles whose owners paid to have the chain assembly and related engine repairs performed prior to the extension of the warranty, BMW will reimburse 100% of the invoice for work performed at an authorized BMW dealership.

For work performed at an independent service center an owner may receive up to $3,000 for the timing chain module/oil pump drive chain module and up to $7,500 for engine failure.

For vehicles over the 7 years/70,000 mile period but with less than 8 years/100,000 miles, if the work was performed at a BMW dealer the work may be partially reimbursed.

Up to 80,000 miles: BMW pays 75% / Customer pays 25%

80,001 to 90,000 miles: BMW pays 55% / Customer pays 45%

90,001 to 100,000 miles: BMW pays 40% / Customer pays 60%

100,001 miles and above: BMW pays 0% / Customer pays 100%

For repair or replacement performed at an independent repair shop, the same reimbursement terms apply but the reimbursement is also subject to a cap of $3,000 in the reimbursement amount for the timing chain module and oil pump drive chain module repairs. Additionally, there will be a cap of $7,500 for the engine failure repairs.

According to the BMW timing chain lawsuit settlement agreement, there is also a repair program which requires the work be performed by a BMW dealer.

Repair or replacement of affected parts (timing chain module, oil pump drive chain module, engine) in vehicles up to 8 years/100,000 miles (whichever occurs first) is subject to the following conditions:

Up to 80,000 miles: BMW pays 75% / Customer pays 25%

80,001 to 90,000 miles: BMW pays 55% / Customer pays 45%

90,001 to 100,000 miles: BMW pays 40% / Customer pays 60%

Lawyers for the plaintiffs will receive up to $3.7 million.

A final hearing before the judge is scheduled for February 16, 2021.

The BMW timing chain lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Gelis, et al. v. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Kantrowitz, Goldhamer & Graifman, P.C., Law Offices of Thomas P. Sobran, and Nagel Rice, LLP.