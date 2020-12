About 53 cars recalled because of fuel tank welds that may not hold.

November 30, 2020 — BMW is recalling 53 model year 2020-2021 BMW Z4 and 2020-2021 Toyota Supra cars because the vehicles could catch fire from fuel leaks.

The weld between the fuel tank halves may fail and leak gas onto hot components.

A separate recall in Canada includes only four Toyota Supra cars.

The BMW Z4 and Toyota Supra recall is expected to begin January 4, 2021. BMW and Toyota dealerships will need to replace the fuel tanks.

Owners may call BMW at 800-525-7417 or Toyota at 888-270-9371.