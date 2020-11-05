Buick, Cadillac, Chevy and GMC Fuel Pump Problems

GM recalls 2,700 vehicles at risk of stalled engines caused by fuel pump problems.

November 5, 2020 — General Motors fuel pump problems have caused a recall of more than 2,700 Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC vehicles at risk of stalling.

The fuel pump assemblies in the following vehicles may have been manufactured with burrs inside the mixing tubes that could block the transfer of fuel from the secondary sides of the fuel tanks to the primary sides.

This will prevent fuel from reaching the engines and cause the engines to stall.

2020 Buick Enclave

2020 Cadillac XT5

2020 Cadillac XT6

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

2020 GMC Acadia

The GM fuel pump module recall is expected to begin November 30, 2020, when dealerships will replace the modules.

GM customers may call the automaker at the following numbers and refer to recall number N202314760.

GMC customer service: 888-988-7267

Buick customer service: 800-955-9007

Chevrolet customer service: 800-222-1020

Cadillac customer service: 800-458-8006

These same model year 2020 GM vehicles were recalled less than three months ago, except the recall was necessary because the roof-rail airbags could fail.