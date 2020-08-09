Buick, Cadillac, Chevy and GMC Vehicles Recalled

— General Motors is recalling 845 model year 2020 vehicles because of roof-rail airbag problems caused by inflator diffusers that weren't properly crimped to the inflators.
This could cause the diffuser to separate from the inflator during airbag deployment.
About 769 of these GM vehicles are recalled in the U.S. and 76 are recalled in Canada.
- 2020 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500
- 2020 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500
- 2020 GMC Sierra 3500
GM dealers will replace the roof-rail airbag modules when the recall begins September 14, 2020.
Owners may contact GM at 866-522-9559. GM's reference number for this recall is N202305380.
