Buick, Cadillac, Chevy and GMC Vehicles Recalled

General Motors recalls 845 vehicles with defective roof-rail airbags.

August 9, 2020 — General Motors is recalling 845 model year 2020 vehicles because of roof-rail airbag problems caused by inflator diffusers that weren't properly crimped to the inflators.

This could cause the diffuser to separate from the inflator during airbag deployment.

About 769 of these GM vehicles are recalled in the U.S. and 76 are recalled in Canada.

2020 Buick Enclave

2020 Cadillac XT5

2020 Cadillac XT6

2020 Chevrolet Blazer

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

2020 GMC Acadia

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

2020 GMC Sierra 2500

2020 GMC Sierra 3500

GM dealers will replace the roof-rail airbag modules when the recall begins September 14, 2020.

Owners may contact GM at 866-522-9559. GM's reference number for this recall is N202305380.

CarComplaints.com has complaints about the GM vehicles named in the recall.