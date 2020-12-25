Ford Door Latch Settlement Receives Final Approval

Ford F-Series door latch settlement says latches can't handle freezing weather.

December 24, 2020 — A Ford door latch settlement has been finalized after a truck owner claimed the door latches on the following F-Series trucks may malfunction during freezing temperatures and cause the doors to not open, not close or to suddenly open while driving.

2015-2019 Ford F-150

2017-2019 Ford F-250

2017-2019 Ford F-350

2017-2019 Ford F-450

2017-2019 Ford F-550

Ford denies all allegations of wrongdoing and denies the trucks are defective, but the automaker says it decided to settle to avoid the time and expense of continued litigation.

The plaintiff who sued alleges Ford has known about the door latch problems based on prior service bulletins and customer service programs initiated by the automaker.

The lawsuit also alleges Ford sticks customers with repairs even though customers didn't damage the latches.

Ford Door Latch Settlement Terms

According to the Ford door latch class action settlement, eligible F-Series customers may receive reimbursements for out-of-pocket expenses up to a maximum of $400 for door latch repairs.

A customer must file a valid claim proving that prior to May 4, 2020, they paid a service provider to perform one or more door latch repairs and/or paid out-of-pocket expenses for towing charges or for a rental car.

A Ford F-Series truck owner may also be eligible for reimbursement up to $200 for future door latch repairs if between May 4, 2020, and May 4, 2021, they paid a service provider to perform one or more repairs and/or paid out-of-pocket expenses for towing charges or for a rental car.

To be eligible for reimbursement, a customer must have first obtained a door latch repair from a Ford dealer under the most current door latch service program.

The Ford door latch settlement also provides additional door latch warranty warranty coverage through October 31, 2028.

Lawyers for the plaintiff will receive $1.3 million.

Affected F-Series owners may learn more about the Ford door latch settlement at FSeriesDoorLatchSettlement.com or by calling 833-900-1642.

The Ford door latch settlement was finalized in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York: Kommer, et al, v. Ford Motor Company.

The plaintiff is represented by Denlea & Carton LLP.