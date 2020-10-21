Ford Escape Recall: Faulty Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems

Ford recalls 700 Escapes because drivers may not know the rear tires have low air pressure.

October 20, 2020 — A 2020 Ford Escape recall includes more than 700 SUVs that may have faulty tire pressure monitoring systems.

The 2020 Ford Escapes may have tire monitoring systems that may fail to warn drivers when the rear tires have low air pressure.

Ford is not aware of any reports of crashes or injuries related to the tire pressure monitoring system problems.

The Ford Escape recall involves 689 SUVs in the U.S. and 19 vehicles in Canada, all built in Kentucky between June 26 and August 14, 2020.

No word on when the recall will begin, but Ford dealers will replace the body control modules.

Ford Escape customers may call 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 20S59.

CarComplaints.com has complaints from owners of Ford Escapes.