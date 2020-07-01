Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators Recalled

Ford recalls 2,800 SUVs because the headrests may not hold in crash impacts.

July 1, 2020 — A Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator recall includes nearly 2,800 SUVs because the attachment brackets for the driver's side second-row seat headrests may not have been welded correctly to the seat frames.

The 2020 Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators violate federal safety standards because the headrests may not protect occupants in crashes.

Ford says a supplier found a headrest that suffered from excessive movement.

The supplier found the headrest attachment bracket was out of position and two of the four welds did not properly penetrate the headrest bracket. The supplier then found a second seat frame with one of four welds that had not penetrated the headrest attachment bracket.

The supplier determined the second-row seat headrest bracket welding machine was the cause of the problem.

The Ford Expeditions were built in Kentucky from February 26 to March 18, 2020, and the Lincoln Navigators were built in Kentucky between February 27 and March 16, 2020.

Ford is not aware of any reports of crashes or injuries related to the headrest problem.

The Ford recall includes 2,620 SUVs in the U.S., 159 in Canada and 19 SUVs in Mexico.

The Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator recall is expected to begin July 6, 2020.

Dealerships will inspect and possibly replace the seat structures.

Ford SUV owners with questions should call 866-436-7332 and ask about recall number 20C12.