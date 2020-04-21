Ford Expeditions Recalled For Seat Belt Issues

Ford recalls more than 1,350 Expeditions that may not accurately classify a passenger in the seat.

April 20, 2020 — A Ford Expedition recall has been issued for more than 1,350 model year 2020 Expeditions that may have seat belt tension sensors that may malfunction and cause the restraint systems to misclassify the passengers.

The belt tension sensors are located in the front passenger seat belt buckles, but malfunctions can lead to misclassifications of the sizes and weights of the front seat passengers.

This should normally cause the airbag warning lights to illuminate, but Ford says this may not occur in the Expeditions. The airbag warning light won't illuminate if the malfunction is not detected, so a passenger won't know the airbag won't work in a crash.

This could be a dangerous situation, but Ford says it isn't aware of any crash or injury reports.

The Expedition recall includes 1,355 SUVs in the U.S., 12 in Canada and one in Mexico, and all the vehicles were built in Kentucky between November 27 to December 7, 2019.

The automaker hasn't announced when the recall will begin, but Ford Expedition dealerships will replace the front passenger seat belt buckles.

Expedition owners may call the automaker at 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 20S17.