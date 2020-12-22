Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator Recalled For Motor Mounts

Ford motor mount fasteners could come loose and disconnect from the engines.

December 22, 2020 — Ford is recalling more than 1,460 model year 2020-2021 Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator vehicles that could lose power because the motor mount fasteners may loosen and disconnect from the engines.

Ford isn't aware of any crashes or injuries in the Explorers and Aviators built in Chicago July 28-30, 2020.

About 1,400 recalled vehicles are in the U.S., 65 are in Canada and two vehicles are recalled in Mexico.

Ford dealers will replace the right-hand motor mount fasteners, but the automaker didn't announce when that will happen.

CarComplaints.com will update this page when Explorer and Aviator recall details are available, but concerned owners may call 866-436-7332.

Ford's reference number for this recall is 20S72.