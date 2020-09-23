Ford Explorer Recall Issued For Seat Belt Buckles

Ford recalls 29 SUVs with rear seat belt buckles that may fail.

September 23, 2020 — A 2020 Ford Explorer recall for 29 SUVs has been issued because the seat belt buckles may not hold occupants during crash impacts.

The Explorers are equipped with second-row center seat belt buckles that may not be properly secured to the seats.

Ford says the Explorer recall will begin November 2, 2020. Ford dealerships will replace the second-row center seat assemblies.

Owners may contact Ford customer service at 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 20S50.

