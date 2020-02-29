Ford F-150 Recall To Prevent Engine Heater Cable Fires

Ford recalls 33,500 trucks with engine block heater cords that may suffer electrical shorts.

February 28, 2020 — Ford F-150 fires are possible if the trucks are 2015-2016 models equipped with engine heaters and 3.5-liter GTDI engines.

A recall of more than 33,500 F-150 trucks is necessary because of engine block heater cables that are the wrong length and may not have enough protection against heat.

High temperatures can cause an electrical short, disable the heater and trip the breakers or outlets used with the cables. This can occur when the F-150 is parked and the engine block heater is plugged into an outlet.

Fires may occur due to overheated and melted wiring, and Ford is warning F-150 owners to not use the engine block heaters until recall repairs are performed.

Although fires are possible, the automaker says it's unaware of any fires or injuries related to the engine heaters.

This F-150 recall affects 13,854 trucks in the U.S. and 19,679 in Canada. The trucks were built in Michigan between July 31, 2014, and September 27, 2016, and in Kansas City between February 10, 2015, and October 15, 2016.

Ford dealers will inspect the engine block heaters and cables and repair or replace them as necessary.

Ford F-150 customers with questions should call 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 20S08.

CarComplaints.com has driver complaints about the 2015 Ford F-150, 2016 Ford F-150 and other F-150 model years.