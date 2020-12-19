Ford Recalls 17 Explorers For Risk of Fires

Ford recalls 2020 Explorer SUVs because of welding mistakes related to the fuel tanks.

December 19, 2020 — A Ford Explorer recall includes 17 SUVs equipped with 2.3L engines and 19 gallon fuel tanks.

The model year 2020 Ford Explorers may have fuel tank inlet check valves that may not be fully welded to the fuel tank shells.

A faulty weld securing the inlet check valve to the fuel tank shell could result in a substantial fuel leak during a crash, possibly causing a fire.

The Ford Explorer recall will require dealers to replace the fuel tank shells.

Explorer owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 20S68.