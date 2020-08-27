Ford Recalls 2020 Explorer and 2020 Lincoln Aviator

Ford recalls more than 500 vehicles with front seatbacks that may have loose fasteners.

August 26, 2020 — Ford is recalling more than 500 model year 2020 Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator vehicles with front seatbacks that may have fasteners with incorrect torque on the side airbag and/or seatback module attachments.

If the side airbag and seatback module are not fully secured, it could prevent or delay the airbag cushion from positioning correctly.

Ford is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the seatbacks.

The Ford recall affects 491 vehicles in the U.S., 34 in Canada and three in Mexico.

The 2020 Ford Explorer SUVs were built in Chicago from November 19, 2019, to June 4, 2020, and the 2020 Lincoln Aviators were built there from April 11, 2019, to June 8, 2020.

Ford dealers will remove the front seatback panels from one or both front seats and verify the fasteners are tight.

Owners with questions should call 866-436-7332 and use reference number 20S48.

CarComplaints.com has complaints from drivers of Ford Explorers and Lincoln Aviators.