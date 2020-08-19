Ford Recalls 2020 F-150 Trucks For Risk of Fires

About 430 Ford F-150s may have problems with the battery cable attachment nuts.

August 19, 2020 — Ford is recalling more than 430 F-150 trucks due to a risk of fires, although the automaker says it isn't aware of any crash, injury or fire reports.

The 2020 Ford F-150 trucks may have been built with the wrong attachment nuts that are used to fasten the positive battery cables to the starter motors.

This can cause a loose connection which generates heat during the start cycle. In addition, a loose connection can cause electrical arcing which could start a fire.

The recalled 2020 Ford F-150 trucks were built in Kansas City between June 30 and July 1, 2020.

Ford dealerships will need to replace the starter motor B+ power supply attachment nuts.

Ford F-150 truck owners with questions should call 866-436-7332 and refer to F-150 recall number 20S40.

