Ford Recalls Edge, Explorer and Taurus Vehicles

Nearly 16,000 vehicles recalled to prevent them from rolling away.

November 14, 2020 — Ford Edge, Explorer and Taurus vehicles may roll away or lose the ability to continue moving forward while driving, and Ford believes the entire problem is caused by vibrations.

Nearly 16,000 model year 2014-2016 Ford Taurus, 2014-2016 Ford Explorer and 2014 Ford Edge vehicles are recalled because the link shaft brackets may fracture due to vibrations of the vehicles.

Ford is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the problem.

The U.S. Ford recall includes about 15,587 vehicles, and about 367 vehicles are recalled in Canada.

According to Ford, the 2014-2016 Ford Taurus and Ford Explorer vehicles were built in Chicago from November 1, 2013, to December 23, 2015. The 2014 Ford Edge SUVs were manufactured in Canada from November 1 to December 23, 2014.

Dealers will replace the link shaft bracket, but Ford didn't announce when the recall will begin. Owners with questions should call 866-436-7332 and use reference number 20S63.

CarComplaints.com will update this page when the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration releases information about the Ford recall.