Ford Recalls Escapes and Transits For Airbag Concerns

Ford side airbags may not deploy correctly due to the side curtain diffusers.

August 29, 2020 — Ford is recalling 80 model year 2020 Escape and Transit vehicles because of improperly crimped diffusers in the side curtain airbags which may result in the diffusers detaching from the airbag inflators when the airbags deploy.

The U.S. recall includes 68 Transits and Escapes, and in Canada Ford is recalling 12 model year 2020 Transits.

The Ford recall began August 3, 2020, but replacement side airbag modules are not currently available. Owners will be notified when parts are available.

Ford Escape and Transit owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 20S35.

