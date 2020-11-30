Ford Recalls F-650 and F-750 Trucks With 7.3L Engines

Ford recalls 228 trucks that may catch fire due to leaking transmission fluid.

November 30, 2020 — Ford is recalling 2021 F-650 and F-750 trucks equipped with 7.3L gas engines because transmission fluid may leak if the transmission oil cooler lines make contact with the air conditioning compressor pulleys.

The 228 recalled model year 2021 F-650 and F-750 trucks may catch fire if leaking transmission fluid contacts hot engine components.

About 225 Ford trucks are recalled in the U.S. and three are recalled in Canada.

The F-650 and F-750 recall will begin December 14, 2020, when dealerships will inspect the transmission oil cooler lines and replace any that are damaged.

Ford truck owners with concerns may contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 20S66.