Ford Transit Connect Recall Issued To Protect Engines

Ford recalls nearly 3,500 vans because software problems may cause overheated engines.

October 20, 2020 — A Ford Transit Connect recall for nearly 3,500 vans has been announced if the vans were equipped with 2.5-liter engines.

The 2019-2020 Ford Transit Connects may have software calibration for the engine failsafe cooling that contains temperature threshold values that are higher than intended.

The Transit Connect could overheat and suffer a damaged engine because the van won't trigger the "failsafe cooling strategy" if coolant is lost.

Running a hot engine could not only damage the 2.5-liter engine, but the risk of a fire also increases.

Ford says it doesn't know of any Transit Connect fires, crashes or injuries.

The Ford Transit Connect recall includes 2,903 vans in the U.S. and 584 in Canada, and all the vans will need the powertrain control modules updated.

The vans were built between August 2, 2018, and July 30, 2020.

Ford didn't mention when the Transit Connect recall will begin, but concerned owners may call 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 20S60.