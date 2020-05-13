Ford 'Transmission Not in Park' Messages Cause Recall

Ford recalls 10,600 Mustangs and Expeditions for rollaway dangers.

May 13, 2020 — Ford “transmission not in park” messages have caused a recall of more than 10,600 Ford Mustangs and Ford Expeditions.

The 2019-2020 Ford Mustang and 2019 Ford Expedition vehicles not only indicate the transmissions are not in park, but the chimes are only active for three seconds when the transmissions are not in park, the ignition is off and the driver's door is closed.

However, the chime is supposed to remain active for 10 seconds and the transmission not in park warning message should be displayed for 30 seconds if the door is closed.

The malfunction could cause a driver to exit the vehicle when the transmission isn't in park, allowing the vehicle to roll away. But Ford says it doesn't know of any crashes or injuries caused by the errors.

The Ford "transmission not in park" recall includes 10,460 vehicles in the U.S., 157 in Canada and about 17 in Mexico.

According to the automaker, the 2019-2020 Ford Mustangs were built between April 26 to October 10, 2019, and the 2019 Ford Expeditions were produced from October 16, 2018, to October 13, 2019.

Ford dealers will reprogram the instrument panel clusters, but the automaker didn't announce when the recall will begin.

If you are receiving "transmission not in park" messages and have questions about the recall, call Ford at 866-436-7332. The recall reference number is 20S21.