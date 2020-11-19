Overcured tires could blowout on Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC vehicles.

November 18, 2020 — A General Motors Continental tire recall has caused a recall of more than 7,500 of these vehicles because the tires could blowout.

2020 Buick Enclave

2020 Cadillac XT5

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

2020 GMC Acadia

2020-2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2020-2021 GMC Sierra 1500

The Continental tires were installed as original equipment on the vehicles, but GM says the tires were overcured.

The overcured tires may suffer breaks in the sidewalls resulting in a sudden loss of air. A faulty Continental tire could also develop a belt separation which could lead to partial or full tread/belt loss.

In September 2020, Continental notified GM about the overcured tires which caused the automaker to open an investigation.

GM Continental Tire Recall DOT and Production Mold Combinations

Chevrolet Silverado 1500 / GMC Sierra 1500

Part Number: 23376686 / Affected DOT week(s) – Mold Number Combination: 3020 - 418570

Buick Enclave / Chevrolet Traverse

Part Number: 84406073 / Affected DOT week(s) – Mold Number Combination: 0120 - 421238; 0220 - 421238; 0420 - 421246; 0820 - 421236

GMC Acadia / Cadillac XT5

Part Number: 84458189 / Affected DOT week(s) – Mold Number Combination: 0220 – 418538; 0220 – 415347

General Motors says it's unaware of any crashes or injuries related to the overcured Continental tires.

The GM Continental tire recall is expected to begin December 21, 2020. Dealerships will replace any affected tires based on the DOT numbers and production mold numbers.

GM owners may contact GMC at 888-988-7267, Buick at 800-521-7300, Chevrolet at 800-222-1020 or Cadillac at 800-458-8006.

GM's recall reference number is N202319030.