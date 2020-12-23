GM Recall: 'Front-Row Center Seat Should NOT Be Occupied'

General Motors recalls more than 624,000 Chevy and GMC vehicles for seat belt bracket problems.

December 23, 2020 — Hundreds of thousands of Chevrolet and GMC vehicles are recalled because the front-row center seat belt brackets may not be secured to the seat frames and may not restrain occupants and protect them in crash impacts.

According to General Motors:

"Until the repair is performed, the front-row center seat position should NOT be occupied." - GM recall instructions

The recall includes more than 624,000 of these vehicles equipped with front-row center seating positions.

2019–2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019–2021 GMC Sierra 1500

2020–2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2020–2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

2020–2021 GMC Sierra 2500

2020–2021 GMC Sierra 3500

2021 Chevrolet Suburban

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

2021 GMC Yukon XL

A GM assembly plant discovered the problem in August when two front-row center seats were found with unsecured seat belt brackets. Workers found the bracket ferrules were not crimped to the seat frames, causing GM to open an internal investigation in September.

GM’s investigator found four warranty claims related to the seat belt brackets, and additional field-data analysis convinced the automaker to issue a recall.

GM is not aware of any crashes or injuries associated with this condition, a problem blamed on the seat supplier which failed to secure the seat belt brackets to the seat frames in the front-row center seating positions.

An occupant may hear a rattle coming from the center seat/console area or may notice the front-row center seat belt is loose or detached from the seat frame.

GM dealers will inspect the left and right front-row center seat belt bracket attachments and reassemble if necessary when the recall begins February 1, 2021.

With questions, GMC owners may call 800-462-8782, and Chevrolet customers should call 800-222-1020.

GM's number for this seat belt bracket recall is N202314670.