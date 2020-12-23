Cadillac Recalls Escalade and Escalade ESV SUVs

More than 3,200 Cadillac Escalades may fail to warn passengers the airbags are deactivated.

December 23, 2020 — Model year 2021 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV SUVs are recalled because of problems with the body control module software that affects the telltale warning lights located in the overhead consoles.

More than 3,200 Escalades are affected by front passenger seat belt and airbag warning lights that may be set to night modes under certain conditions.

The problem can occur when a driver uses remote start or when the Escalade is turned off and restarted after about 10 minutes without a door opening. The condition violates federal safety standards because a driver may not be able to see the telltale lights during daylight driving.

Occupants may not know the front passenger isn't wearing a seat belt or riding with a deactivated airbag.

A GM engineer noticed a problem in October during a test of a 2021 Escalade which convinced the automaker to open an investigation. GM found problems with the body control module software and learned about the safety standard violations.

No crashes or injuries have been reported, but Cadillac dealerships will need to update the body control module software to correct the problems.

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV recall is expected to begin February 1, 2021.

Escalade and Escalade ESV owners may contact Cadillac at 800-458-8006 and ask about recall reference number N202319980.