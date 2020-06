Nearly 130 Honda Clarity vehicles recalled over seat belt retractor problems.

June 17, 2020 — A Honda Clarity recall has been issued for 128 model year 2019 Honda Clarity Electric, Fuel Cell and Plug-in Hybrid vehicles to possibly replace the rear seat belt retractors.

The retractors may have been incorrectly manufactured and may not lock the seat belts in crash impacts.

Honda says no injury reports have been received.

The automaker didn't announce when the Clarity recall will begin, but owners with concerns should call 888-234-2138.