Hyundai Nexo Fuel Cell and Kona Electric Vehicles Recalled

Hyundai recalls 19,000 vehicles with software problems that cause reduced braking performance.

December 11, 2020 — Hyundai brake problems have caused a recall of nearly 19,000 model year 2019-2020 Nexo Fuel Cell and 2019-2021 Kona Electric vehicles.

Hyundai says the recall is needed because the integrated electronic brake (IEB) system may detect an abnormal sensor signal.

That sensor signal can greatly reduce braking performance and extend stopping distances.

In September, Hyundai investigated Korean warranty claims related to reduced braking performance and illuminated warning lights. Engineers couldn't find the root cause of the problems because they couldn't replicate the conditions.

In November, engineers did find a condition inside the "IEB motor control software that, in absence of proper 'fail-safe' logic, would disable the IEB motor upon detection of an abnormal sensor signal thus reducing foundational brake performance."

According to the automaker, the IEB motor control software logic automatically disables motor operation when an abnormal sensor signal is detected.

A driver may see an illuminated warning light at the same time stopping distances increase.

The Canadian Hyundai recall includes 10,794 vehicles and the U.S. recall involves more than 8,100 Nexo Fuel Cell and Kona Electric vehicles.

Hyundai dealerships will update the IEB software once the recall begins around January 22, 2021. The software update allegedly prevents reduced braking when a fault is detected.

Hyundai Nexo Fuel Cell and Hyundai Kona Electric owners may contact customer service at 855-371-9460.

Hyundai's recall reference number is 199.