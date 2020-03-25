Infiniti Q60 Recall Issued For Seat Belt Problems

Rear seat belt locking mechanisms may not properly lock into place in 480 cars.

March 24, 2020 — An Infiniti Q60 recall is necessary because the rear seat belt assemblies may not lock and properly restrain occupants.

The 2020 Infiniti Q60 cars have rear seat belt assemblies equipped with dual-mode locking mechanisms.

Infiniti says the seat belt webbing sensor locking mechanisms are the components that may not lock into place.

The recall affects 450 vehicles in the U.S. and 30 in Canada.

The Infiniti Q60 recall is expected to begin May 8, 2020, when dealerships will replace any faulty assemblies.

Customers with concerns should call the automaker at 800-867-7669.

