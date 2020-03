Front I-PACE passenger seat frame may be missing fasteners.

March 1, 2020 — Jaguar is recalling one model year 2020 I-Pace because the front passenger seat frame may be missing fasteners, resulting in a seat frame with insufficient strength that won't properly restrain the occupant.

Jaguar is notifying the one owner for the passenger seat assembly to be replaced.

Jaguar may be contacted at 800-452-4827. Jaguar's number for this recall is H282.