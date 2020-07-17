Kia Sedona Minivans Recalled After Fire

Kia recalls more than 5,300 minivans that may have loose nuts on the alternator battery terminals.

July 17, 2020 — Kia is recalling its 2020 Sedona minivans over a risk of fires caused by the battery positive (B+) terminal nuts located on the alternators.

The alternator nuts may not have been tightened properly by an employee during assembly. An electrical arc and resulting fire can occur from the loose alternator nut.

Kia says 5,385 model year 2020 Sedona minivans are included in the recall following a complaint filed in February about a 2020 Sedona that caught fire.

An inspection found the origin of the fire was at the alternator B+ terminal, and the nut was missing. Kia then inspected Korean minivans looking for loose alternator nuts, but none were found. However, a check of Sedonas in the U.S. found alternator nuts that weren't tightened properly.

Engineers tried to replicate the electrical arcing with loose nuts, but no arcing was witnessed. But performing the same tests on Sedona alternator B+ terminals with missing nuts did cause electrical arcs.

The automaker believes one Kia assembly worker simply failed to properly torque the nuts.

Kia dealers will tighten any loose alternator B+ terminal nuts once the recall begins August 14, 2020.

Kia Sedona owners may call 800-333-4542 and ask about recall number SC192.