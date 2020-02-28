Kia Sedonas Recalled Because of Fuel Rail Leaks

Kia recalls 51,500 minivans after 24 complaints about fuel leaking from cracked fuel rails.

February 28, 2020 — A Kia Sedona fuel rail recall is needed to prevent fires that may occur when fuel leaks from the rails and makes contact with hot components.

Kia says nearly 51,500 model year 2011-2012 Sedona minivans are affected after the automaker received 24 complaints about fuel leaks.

In October 2019, Kia discovered a vehicle owner questionnaire where the customers alleged a strong smell of fuel in a 2011 Kia Sedona due to a leaking fuel rail.

The automaker collected three fuel rails from the field and found cracks in the rails. Imaging analysis of the fuel rails showed they may have cracked due to heat in the engine compartments.

Due to a risk of fire and the 24 complaints about leaking fuel rails, Kia decided to order the recall, although the automaker says there are no known crashes or fires related to the leaking parts.

Kia Sedona customers should be aware of any fuel smells and contact a dealer immediately if odors are present.

The Sedona recall is expected to begin April 16, 2020, when dealers will replace the fuel rails.

Owners may contact Kia at 800-333-4542. Kia's number for this recall is SC188.

Heat from engine compartments not only affects Kia Sedonas but also Kia's Optimas that were recalled today because of fuel leaks.

CarComplaints.com has complaints from drivers of Kia Sedona minivans.