Land Rover recalls 17 SUVs with seat frames that may break lose in crashes.

February 19, 2020 — Land Rover is recalling 17 model year 2020 Discovery SUVs because the second-row seat frame assemblies may be missing fasteners.

This can cause weakened seat frames that may not hold occupants in crashes.

Land Rover dealerships will replace the second-row seat frames when the recall begins March 19, 2020.

Discovery owners may call Land Rover at 800-637-6837 and refer to recall number N422.

