Land Rover Recalls Range Rover Sports in 2 Recalls

About 13,000 Range Rover Sports have problems related to the proper care of the tires.

October 1, 2020 — Land Rover has issued two recalls involving model year 2020-2021 Range Rover Sport SUVs for problems related to the tires.

Range Rover Sport TPMS Recall

Land Rover is recalling nearly 12,000 Range Rover Sports equipped with 20-inch, 21-inch or 22-inch wheels.

The tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) recommended pressure was set incorrectly in the instrument cluster. This causes the TPMS warning light to not illuminate when the tire pressure reaches 25% below the cold inflation pressure as printed on the tire placard.

Land Rover says the information on the tire placard is correct, but it's the TPMS which is wrong, and a violation of federal safety standards.

Engineers found problems during a review of wheel and tire pressures in August, causing Land Rover to open an investigation into vehicles equipped with 20-inch, 21-inch and 22-inch wheels.

Engineers found the tire pressures stored in the instrument clusters didn't correspond with the tire pressures on the tire placards.

The automaker says there have been no reported crashes or injuries related to the monitoring systems.

The Range Rover Sport recall is expected to begin November 13, 2020, when dealerships will update the instrument cluster software.

Customers may call 800-369-1000 and use recall reference number N494.

Range Rover Sport Tire Label Recall

The second Range Rover Sport recall involves more than 1,000 model year 2020-2021 SUVs equipped with 19-inch wheels. The tire inflation pressure labels and the tire placard labels have incorrect tire pressures.

As with the problems in the first recall, the label problem is a violation of federal safety standards.

The Range Rover Sport recall is expected to begin November 13, 2020. Land Rover dealers will apply the correct labels to the SUVs.

Owners may contact Land Rover at 800-369-1000. Land Rover's number for this recall is N491.