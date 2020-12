Nearly 700 Lincoln Aviators need to be inspected to ensure steering control isn't lost.

November 30, 2020 — Nearly 700 model year 2021 Lincoln Aviator SUVs are recalled because the steering knuckles may break and cause a loss of steering control.

Lincoln says the fractures can occur because the steering knuckles may have been manufactured improperly.

Owners of 2021 Lincoln Aviator SUVs should watch for recall notices in December which describe how dealerships will replace any faulty steering knuckles.

Lincoln Aviator drivers with questions should call 866-436-7332 about recall number 20S69.