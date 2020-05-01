McLaren Recalls 720S, Senna, GT and 570GT For Fuel Leaks

McLaren recalls more than 3,000 cars with fuel tanks that may leak from corrosion.

May 1, 2020 — McLaren is recalling more than 3,000 model year 2016-2020 McLaren 720S, 2019 McLaren Senna, 2020 McLaren GT and 2017-2019 McLaren 570GT vehicles.

The cars, which range in price from $200,000 to $1 million each, may have foam pads underneath the fuel tanks that retain moisture and corrode the fuel tanks, potentially causing fuel leaks.

About 2,760 cars are recalled in the U.S. and 376 are recalled in Canada.

McLaren doesn't know when the recall will begin, but dealers will remove the foam pads and inspect the fuel tanks, replacing any corroded tanks.

Owners may contact McLaren at 855-202-8815.