Mercedes says the second-row seats may fail to lock into place.

September 23, 2020 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling 2020 GLB250 SUVs because the second-row seats may not be correctly aligned within the seat tracks on one side, possibly causing the seats to not lock into place.

More than 72 vehicles are recalled in Canada and 36 GLB250 SUVs are recalled in Canada.

Mercedes dealers will inspect the installation of the second-row seats and correct them if necessary.

The GLB250 recall is expected to begin November 13, 2020.

Owners with questions may call Mercedes at 800-367-6372.