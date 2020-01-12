Mercedes-Benz Recalls E-Class Vehicles For Airbag Problems

Recalled are Mercedes E53 AMG 4Matics, E63 AMG 4Matic Wagons and E63S AMG 4Matic Wagons.

January 12, 2020 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 400 vehicles because the incorrect driver-side airbags and airbag software is installed.

The 2019 Mercedes E53 AMG 4Matics, E63 AMG 4Matic Wagons and E63S AMG 4Matic Wagons may not properly protect drivers if the airbags malfunction.

Nearly 100 vehicles are recalled in the U.S. and 318 are recalled in Canada.

The recall is expected to begin February 4, 2020. Mercedes-Benz dealers will replace the airbags and update the airbag software.

Customers with questions should call 800-367-6372.