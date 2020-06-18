Mercedes-Benz Recalls E-Class, GLC-Class and GT-Class Vehicles

Mercedes says 1,350 vehicles may have rear seatbacks that can suddenly unlatch.

June 18, 2020 — A Mercedes-Benz rear seatback latch recall includes more than 1,350 model year 2020 E450, AMG E63S, GLC300, AMG GLC43, AMG GLC63, AMG GT53 and AMG GT63 vehicles.

The automaker says the vehicles are equipped with rear seatbacks that can be electrically unlatched, and the left-rear seatback latches may not be strong enough to withstand cargo hitting the seatbacks.

Based on the load, the seatback latch may fail.

Mercedes dealers will replace the rear seatback latches when the recall begins August 4, 2020.

Owners with questions may call the automaker at 800-367-6372.