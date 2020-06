Mercedes says 38 vehicles may have rear shock absorbers that prematurely fail.

June 18, 2020 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling 38 model year 2020 GLE450, GLS450 and GLS580 vehicles because the seals in the rear shock absorber piston chambers may leak and allow the rear shock absorbers to fail.

Mercedes dealerships will replace the rear shock absorbers when the recall begins August 4, 2020.

Owners may call the automaker at 800-367-6372.