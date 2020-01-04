Mercedes-Benz Sunroof Glass Roof Problems Cause Recall

Mercedes recalls 745,000 C-Class, CLK-Class, E-Class and CLS-Class vehicles for faulty bonding.

January 4, 2020 — Mercedes-Benz sunroof glass roof panels that may detach have caused a recall of nearly 745,000 Mercedes C-Class, CLK-Class, E-Class and CLS-Class vehicles (see complete list of models here).

Mercedes-Benz says the bonding between the glass panel and the sliding roof frame can deteriorate over time and cause the glass panel to separate from the vehicle. The glass could fly off and damage other vehicles or cause serious road hazards.

The automaker blames the problem on the supplier which bonded the glass panels without properly applying the bonding agent primer. This weakens the bond and allows the glass to detach.

Mercedes opened internal investigations in December 2017 after receiving complaints from outside the U.S. that claimed the sliding roof glass panels detached from the vehicles. The returned panels were tested by the supplier and an outside laboratory, but no root cause was found.

Since this type of sliding roof was already out of production, Mercedes began to look for vehicles from the global used car market to carry out further investigations. By November 2018, three sliding roofs were collected and two did not indicate any issues, while one of the sliding roof panels indicated impaired bonding.

Mercedes-Benz dealers will inspect the glass panel bonding and replace the sliding roofs if necessary.

The Mercedes-Benz recall is expected to begin February 14, 2020.

Concerned vehicle owners may call the automaker at 800-367-6372.